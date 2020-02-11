PM Imran praises Turkish support

ISLAMABAD: Noting the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the leadership of brotherly country for supporting in clear terms Pakistan’s visit were also discussed in details.The prime minister observed that leadership of both countries had been sincerely striving to further strengthen the bilateral ties especially the economic ties in all sectors.He hoped that President Erdogan’s visit would prove to be another milestone in further cementing the ties and cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.