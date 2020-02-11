Telenor partners with World Bank’s GLWE initiative

ISLAMABAD: In continuation of its efforts for women empowerment, inclusion and participation in the country’s socioeconomic uplift, Telenor Pakistan has joined forces with The World Bank for Girls Learn Women Earn (GLWE) initiative.

A round table event was held at Telenor Pakistan headquarters 345 where the significance of female participation in the country’s labor force was discussed.The session was attended by Dr. Sania Nishtar, Kashmala Tariq, representatives from key telecom players, microfinance banks, and policymakers.

The participants exchanged insights and ideas on the challenges at hand and shared solutions to improve the female labor participation rate in the country, which currently stands at only 26 percent.

The ambition of GLWE is to support awareness, advocacy and action to support girls’ education and women’s participation in the labor force, encouraging a shared commitment and larger effort to raise women’s participation in the economy to 45 percent by 2025. Some of the factors that hinder economic contribution by females is limited mobility, societal attitudes towards working women and overwhelming household responsibilities among others.****