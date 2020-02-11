close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
February 11, 2020

‘Expats’ problems being solved’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

LAHORE: Solution to problems of Overseas Pakistanis is the top priority of PTI-led government and we are promoting Information Technology in order to achieve that goal. This was stated by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, Ch Waseem Akhtar, while giving instructions to the dealing officers in a meeting.

