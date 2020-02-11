‘Expats’ problems being solved’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Solution to problems of Overseas Pakistanis is the top priority of PTI-led government and we are promoting Information Technology in order to achieve that goal. This was stated by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, Ch Waseem Akhtar, while giving instructions to the dealing officers in a meeting.
