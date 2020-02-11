‘Sindh govt to remove encroachments from KCR land’

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the provincial government will implement Supreme Court’s order for removing encroachments from the Karachi Circular Railway’s track but the people, who settled on the land, would not be displaced without alternate provision. While addressing the closing ceremony of two-day ‘Livestock Expo 2020’ on Sunday, the Sindh Chief Minister said nothing was hindering it but the humanitarian angle that the people who would be affected should also be considered. He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had given a clear order to recover the land from the grabbers but it seemed difficult until the affected people were not be provided alternate option.

Responding to a question about the posting of new Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh, Murad Ali Shah said Sindh cabinet’s decision was conveyed several times in writing to the prime minister. He said he did have any knowledge about the expenditure to organising such festival but the expenses should be opened for public. He also announced that the provincial government would allocate budget for organising an annual livestock expo in the province from fiscal 2020-21.

The CM had noticed that not only the breeders from Punjab, Balochistan, KPK and other parts of Sindh participated the festival, but ministers and livestock officials of the other provinces should also be invited to the event. “After visiting the expo, we have realized that several breeds of important livestock animals were available in Pakistan, and through their proper breeding, the production of meat and milk could be enhanced.”Speaking earlier, Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Imdad Pitafi, said the Expo-2020 was launched and a new era of the livestock policy began and the government had decided to promote the livestock sector to become self sustaining in milk and meat production. He observed that shortage of water in the river system for the last few years had dented the agriculture sector, stressing the need for bolstering the livestock sector alternatively to support the rural economy.