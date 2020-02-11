SHO removed after protest

MANSEHRA: A station house officer (SHO) in Oghi tehsil was removed after people protested against a robbers group active in the area.

The residents of Shergar, Galli Badral, Kharar Mera, Khun and other villages alleged the robbers were robbing houses in the area. “People are afraid of the robbers’ gang, which has been robbing houses for the last three weeks but police have miserably failed to arrest the criminals,” a local resident told the rally. He said people had turned to the Oghi police for action, but to no avail.