Measles cases reported in Bannu, North Waziristan

BANNU: About two dozens of measles cases have been reported from Bannu and North Waziristan, Health Department officials said on Monday. They said that 14 measles cases were reported from Bannu while 10 surfaced in North Waziristan.

According to details, four children belonging to Kalakhel Masti Union Council were brought to the Women and Children Hospital in Bannu. Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Coordinator Dr Ashraf Younas said special teams had been dispatched to vaccinate children against measles. He advised the parents to get their children vaccinated against all the preventable diseases.