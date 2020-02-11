close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Measles cases reported in Bannu, North Waziristan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

BANNU: About two dozens of measles cases have been reported from Bannu and North Waziristan, Health Department officials said on Monday. They said that 14 measles cases were reported from Bannu while 10 surfaced in North Waziristan.

According to details, four children belonging to Kalakhel Masti Union Council were brought to the Women and Children Hospital in Bannu. Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Coordinator Dr Ashraf Younas said special teams had been dispatched to vaccinate children against measles. He advised the parents to get their children vaccinated against all the preventable diseases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan