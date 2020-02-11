close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

RDA briefing on ring road, Leh Express

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Rawalpindi:Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, provincial minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE), Malik Taimoor, Parliamentary Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi MPA PP-12 Rawalpindi visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza welcomed the team. Later, meeting was held which was attended by Khalid Javed Goraya Director Admin & Finance RDA, Aamir Rashid Chief Engineer RDA, Director MP&TE Muhammad Tahir Meo and other RDA officers.

Meeting briefed about RDA Ring Road project, Leh Express and RDA approved and announced illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi. The provincial minister was informed that consultant Zeeruk International Private Limited has acquired the services in connection with Ring Road Rawalpindi and has directed to complete PC-1 till March 2020.

It was informed that consultant NESPAK has acquired the services in connection with Nullah Lai Express and has directed to complete PC-1 till June 2020. He was also informed about approved and illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi which status come under RDA.

Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rashid appreciated the RDA services, directed RDA to act honestly and serve the general public. He also directed RDA to find a place on the Ring Road Rawalpindi about The New Pakistan Housing Scheme and inform the HUD&PHE within a week.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad