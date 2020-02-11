RDA briefing on ring road, Leh Express

Rawalpindi:Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, provincial minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE), Malik Taimoor, Parliamentary Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi MPA PP-12 Rawalpindi visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza welcomed the team. Later, meeting was held which was attended by Khalid Javed Goraya Director Admin & Finance RDA, Aamir Rashid Chief Engineer RDA, Director MP&TE Muhammad Tahir Meo and other RDA officers.

Meeting briefed about RDA Ring Road project, Leh Express and RDA approved and announced illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi. The provincial minister was informed that consultant Zeeruk International Private Limited has acquired the services in connection with Ring Road Rawalpindi and has directed to complete PC-1 till March 2020.

It was informed that consultant NESPAK has acquired the services in connection with Nullah Lai Express and has directed to complete PC-1 till June 2020. He was also informed about approved and illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi which status come under RDA.

Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rashid appreciated the RDA services, directed RDA to act honestly and serve the general public. He also directed RDA to find a place on the Ring Road Rawalpindi about The New Pakistan Housing Scheme and inform the HUD&PHE within a week.