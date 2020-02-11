LHC CJ condemns women harassment, child abuse

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Mamoonur Rasheed Shaikh while addressing to lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA) and High Court Bar Association (HCBA) here on Monday strongly condemned women harassment and child abusing cases in society and said it is our utmost priority to provide timely justice to applicants.

The CJ was addressing after an inauguration ceremony of lawyer’s hospital here in Rawalpindi. Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Justice Ameer Bhatti and other senior judges were also present at the time of an inauguration ceremony of lawyer’s hospital held here at Jhanda Chichi, Rawalpindi.

During his address to lawyers he said that our efforts are for the common people, if we cannot provide relief to masses, then all our hard work is failure. “Our system does not have the slightest possibility of error,” he said.

He condemned unnecessary strikes of lawyers. He said that we are seeing climatic change. Due to climatic change, several people from far off areas are coming in cities. “We should think about the rights of migrated people settled in cities. We are going to bring an ordinance to protect the rights of all these people, he said. He said we have directed the provincial government to adopt measures to avoid smog which is affecting public health.

He said we are going to introduce special courts to deal cases of women harassment, child abuse, cybercrime, hacking etc. It was necessary to stop all these crimes from the society.