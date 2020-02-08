Expedite work on small dams in Koh-e-Suleman Range: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on small dams in Koh-e-Suleman Range. Addressing a meeting here Friday, he approved the engineering and feasibility studies, as experts have identified suitable places for construction of 14 small dams.

The chief minister approved starting work for construction of small dams at two places Fazala Chowki and Fort Munro in the first phase.

The dams would help to overcome damages caused by hill-torrents along with provision of water for irrigation and drinking. Every year, rainwater is wasted and it is imperative to store it for daily use. The chief minister said that the Irrigation Department and experts should join hands and work should be started immediately at five different places of Koh-e-Suleman Range.