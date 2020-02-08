close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 8, 2020

Expedite work on small dams in Koh-e-Suleman Range: CM Usman Buzdar

Lahore

A
APP
February 8, 2020

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on small dams in Koh-e-Suleman Range. Addressing a meeting here Friday, he approved the engineering and feasibility studies, as experts have identified suitable places for construction of 14 small dams.

The chief minister approved starting work for construction of small dams at two places Fazala Chowki and Fort Munro in the first phase.

The dams would help to overcome damages caused by hill-torrents along with provision of water for irrigation and drinking. Every year, rainwater is wasted and it is imperative to store it for daily use. The chief minister said that the Irrigation Department and experts should join hands and work should be started immediately at five different places of Koh-e-Suleman Range.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore