Cases registered against mother of PTI MPA

TOBA TEK SINGH: Cross cases have been registered on Friday after three months delay against former late MPA Pir Ali Raza’s widow Saima Ali Raza, who is also stepmother of PTI MPA Sonia Ali Raza, and her 13 accomplices for allegedly attacking a petrol pump and stealing Rs 500,000 and petrol worth Rs 17 million.

Similarly, a theft case has been registered by same police against pump owner Sarfraz Hussain for stealing cash from the pump which was on contract with Saima Ali Raza. In the FIR against Saima, complainant Sarfraz Hussain claimed that he was the owner of the pump and Saima and her 13 accomplices allegedly attacked and took away cash and petrol from the pump.

In another FIR registered by the same police under same charges against Sarfraz Hussain and his five accomplices, Saima Ali Raza’s manager Shahid Abbas claimed that petrol station was jointly installed by Saima Ali Raza and her son Makhdoom Syed Abbas Mehdi through an agreement with land owner Sarfraz Hussain under which 67 per cent was the share of Saima and her son and 33 percent was the share of pump owner Sarfraz.

However, accused Sarfraz and his five accomplices allegedly attacked the pump three months ago and took away Rs80,000 from cashier Abdul Majeed.