Six injured

Six people sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley collided with a van near Adda Plot, Raiwind, on Saturday morning.
Rescue 1122 removed the victims to hospital. Police said the incident occurred due to dense fog. The driver of the van was stuck in the damaged parts of the vehicle. Rescuers removed him after cutting the van body.
