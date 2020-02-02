close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 2, 2020

Six injured

Lahore

 
February 2, 2020

Six people sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley collided with a van near Adda Plot, Raiwind, on Saturday morning.

Rescue 1122 removed the victims to hospital. Police said the incident occurred due to dense fog. The driver of the van was stuck in the damaged parts of the vehicle. Rescuers removed him after cutting the van body.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore