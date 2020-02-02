PM to visit Malaysia tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for Kuala Lumpur tomorrow (Monday) on a two-day official visit.According to the schedule finalised for the PM’s visit, he will leave for Kuala Lumpur along with a delegation. Both countries will hold delegation-level talks on February 5. The prime minister will hold a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Mohamed. They will discuss issues related to bilateral relations, trade and investment.