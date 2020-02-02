close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
KP Rescue 1122 gets all-terrain vehicles

National

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 emergency service has acquired two all-terrain vehicles to extinguish fire in places where other fire tenders cannot reach.

According to the Secretary Rescue, Rehabilitation and Settlement Abid Majeed, the two 4x4 all-terrain vehicles have reached the home base.

The official said that the vehicles can carry 500 litres water along with two cylinders of DCP and CO2 and two sets of 75 feet hoses.

He added the vehicles were light enough to traverse in hilly terrain.

The frame of the vehicles is strong and high torque and it has two separate water delivery systems to extinguish the fire, he concluded.

