Two die as roof caves in

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An elderly woman and a minor died and nine others were injured when the roof of an under-construction house caved in, police and hospital sources said Saturday.

The incident left 10 people, including the inmates and labourers, buried under the debris, prompting the Rescue 1122 and neighbours to initiate the rescue operation. Later, Gulzar Bibi (53) and Ayan Hadi succumbed to injuries while a minor girl was stated to be in a serious condition.