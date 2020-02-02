Water supply from Khanpur Dam to be increased soon

Islamabad : Station Commander and President of Cantonment Boards, Brigadier Ejaz Qamar Kiyani gave a detailed briefing on the situation of water in Cantonment areas of Rawalpindi and Chaklala in a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development , Asad Umar held on water issue and measures being taken to improve its supply demand.

Besides the Station Commander, the meeting was also attended by Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Chairman Pakistan Council of Research Water Receivers, Managing Director, Wasa, Tanvir Ahmed as well as all stake holders including RCB, CCB, CDA besides MNA and Special Advisor to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs and Chairman Local Government Commission, Ali Nawaz Awan and other related higher officials including CEO RCB, Sibtain Raza.

On the occasion, the federal minister, Asad Umar who was given detailed briefing on water issue by heads of their related departments directed all stake holders to joint work on Khanpur project and provide its share to Islamabad till the time the work on mega dam project Ghazi Brotha is completed.

President Cantonment Boards, Ejaz Qamar Kiyani while giving detailed briefing informed the meeting that he is determined to resolve water issue by taking interest and making practical efforts. The station commander told that the areas of RCB and CCB are supplied water through the 18 kilometre long canal connecting Khanpur Dam. Through this Khanpur dam 40 cusec water is supplied to Islamabad, 85 cusec to CCB besides other 11 bodies. As 11 bodies are beneficiaries of Khanpur Dam, the distribution problem to supply water in a smooth way to all areas of related bodies occurs.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA referred to the outstanding dues against RCB. It was decided in the meeting to first rectify all such issues coming in the way of smooth supply and demand of water and instead focus attention on other departmental matters.

The meeting formed a joint Action Committee which would submit its recommendations for resolving water issue for improving its supply and demand. While lauding the efforts of Station Commander, Ejaz Qamar Kiyani for improving water situation and its supply demand, the meeting unanimously included his name as member of Joint Action Committee.

At the conclusion of his briefing, Station Commander, Cantonment Boards, Ejaz Qamar Kiyani vowed to increase the share of supply demand of water from Khanpur Dam with enforcement of practical and effective measures. In near future, the inhabitants/citizens would be receiving good news related to water supply from Khanpur dam, Brig Ejaz Qamar Kiyani told.