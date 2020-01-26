The City School PAF Chapter win Under-10 football title

KARACHI: Hosts The City School PAF Chapter won The City School Inter-Branch U-10 Football Tournament, organised in collaboration with Leisure Leagues, here the other day. A total of 12 teams participated in the event on knock-out basis. The technical assistance for the tournament was provided to the organisers by Leisure Leagues.

In the summit clash, PAF Chapter campus defeated PECHS Campus by 1-0 on tie-breaks after regulation time ended in a goalless draw. Earlier in the semi-finals, PAF Chapter had defeated Gulshan Campus, while PECHS Campus overpowered Darkhshan Campus.