The City School PAF Chapter win Under-10 football title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Hosts The City School PAF Chapter won The City School Inter-Branch U-10 Football Tournament, organised in collaboration with Leisure Leagues, here the other day. A total of 12 teams participated in the event on knock-out basis. The technical assistance for the tournament was provided to the organisers by Leisure Leagues.
In the summit clash, PAF Chapter campus defeated PECHS Campus by 1-0 on tie-breaks after regulation time ended in a goalless draw. Earlier in the semi-finals, PAF Chapter had defeated Gulshan Campus, while PECHS Campus overpowered Darkhshan Campus.
KARACHI: Hosts The City School PAF Chapter won The City School Inter-Branch U-10 Football Tournament, organised in collaboration with Leisure Leagues, here the other day. A total of 12 teams participated in the event on knock-out basis. The technical assistance for the tournament was provided to the organisers by Leisure Leagues.
In the summit clash, PAF Chapter campus defeated PECHS Campus by 1-0 on tie-breaks after regulation time ended in a goalless draw. Earlier in the semi-finals, PAF Chapter had defeated Gulshan Campus, while PECHS Campus overpowered Darkhshan Campus.