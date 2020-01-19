Buzdar distributes cheques of financial assistance among artistes

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar distributed cheques of financial assistant among the deserving artistes under Artists Supports Fund at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Saturday. The chief minister gave away cheques of financial assistant to artist Huma Dar, singer Zahoor Ahmed Ilyas aka Sain Zahoor, artist Muhammad Javed Kodu and Nasir Sherazi. The chief minister while announcing increase in Artists Supports Fund said the fund would further be increase from the next fiscal year. He said, “We have fulfilled one of our promises made with the artiste community and funds of crores of rupees have been released under the Artist Supports Fund.”

He said helping the deserving artistes was government duty and responsibility. He said, “The services of artistes for the promotion of culture and art have great respect in our eyes.” Usman Buzdar said that artistes played an important role in highlighting the soft image of any country. He said that monthly financial assistant would also be given to the deserving artistes and a list of deserving artists had been prepared by the Information and Culture Department.

He said “We will not leave alone the deserving artistes facing financial crisis.” The process of supporting the artists will continue, he added.

The artistes thanked the chief minister for helping them in their difficult time. MPAs Sadia Sohail Rana and Musarat Jamshaid Cheema, besides information secretary, PILAC DG, Punjab Arts Council executive director, Lahore Art Council executive director and DGPR were also present.