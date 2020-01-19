District govt launches ‘Keemat App’

Rawalpindi : The city district government, Rawalpindi has introduced ‘Keemat App’ an online buying fresh vegetables and fruits in controlled prices. The shopkeepers will provide free delivery of fresh vegetables and fruits.

System Network Administrator (NSA) Qamar Nazir told ‘The News’ that we have received 25 orders of fresh vegetables and fruits from Westridge and Satellite Town areas. The aim of this startup is to help people in avoiding the headache of battling traffic, navigating a busy sabzimandi and juggling multiple shopping bags at once. Secondly, we wanted to end the monopoly of profiteers and hoarders, he said.

He said that initially two companies Sabzimandi and Fwery are providing fresh vegetables and fruits to public through online system. A team of young entrepreneurs launched this service to sell fresh fruits and vegetables online, targeting a large section of busy working professionals, he said. He also said that people could place order of fresh vegetables and fruits not less than Rs1,000. Online buying vegetables and fruits is needed of more and more advertisements to aware public to get benefit, he said.

It is worth mentioning here that more than 70 per cent people are poor not having facility of online or twitter at homes. This online system was only for a ‘Class’ they don’t have time of shopping. Secondly, poor hardly afford to buy vegetables for one time meal in this inflation time. How they could place order of Rs1,000.