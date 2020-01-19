Pakistan to face Scotland in U19 World Cup opener today

KARACHI: Pakistan will begin their ICC U19 World Cup 2020 campaign with the Group C match against Scotland at Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Sunday (today).

They last won the title 14 years ago when Sarfraz Ahmed led his team to a sensational 38-run victory against India in the final.

After facing Scotland, Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe and Bangladesh on January 22 and 24, respectively.

If Pakistan top Group C, they will face the runners-up from Group D in the third Super League quarter-final in Potchefstroom on January 30. However if they finish as runners-up in Group C, they will take on the winners of Group D in the last quarter-final on January 31 in Benoni.

The Super League semi-finals will be held on February 4 and 6 in Potchefstroom with the final to be played on February 9 at the same venue.

When Pakistan toured South Africa last year as part of their event preparations, they thrashed the hosts 7-0. In the two World Cup warm-up matches against Nigeria and Sri Lanka in Pretoria, Pakistan have recorded impressive victories.

Pakistan will be captained by wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir, who scored a century on his first-class debut during the previous season. He had maintained his impressive form in the away series against South Africa and Sri Lanka, as well as with the Pakistan Emerging side in Bangladesh.

Haider Ali, Rohail’s deputy, scored 317 runs in Pakistan’s 7-0 win over South Africa and then followed up with 214 runs in Pakistan’s 3-2 series win over Sri Lanka. In the ACC Emerging Cup, he scored 218 runs in five matches, while he scored 645 runs in seven first-class matches this season.

The side is coached by Ijaz Ahmed, who played 60 Tests and 250 ODIs between 1986 and 2001, scoring 3,315 and 6,564 runs, respectively.

“We all are very excited as we have been preparing for this tournament for more than eight months. We are fully prepared to take on Scotland in our opener,” Rohail said.

“Of course, there are a few butterflies in the stomach because it is such a massive event and opportunity for all of us, but I am sure we’ll settle down once we step on to the field,” he said.

“I firmly believe we are prepared for the World Cup and have all the tools to produce the desired results,” he added.