close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 19, 2020

Philippine volcano steals livelihoods

World

AFP
January 19, 2020

AMADEO, Philippines: Decimated fish, scarred coffee plants and vanished tourists: the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines has inflicted significant damage on the livelihoods of tens of thousands and is expected to cause more. When Taal exploded to life on Sunday it spewed towering columns of fine grey ash, which officials said destroyed crops and killed off potentially tonnes of fish raised in the lake that rings the volcano.

“We lost a lot of money because all our fish are gone,” said Cesario Rodriguez, 34, a fish farmer. “We just need to find a way to survive.”

It didn’t help either when government health officials warned people not to eat the fish as it could have been contaminated with volcanic sulphur, though the nation’s health agency told AFP no formal ban is in place.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World