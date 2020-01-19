Meeting reviews KCR progress

KARACHI: The Planning and Development Department, government of Sindh organised a high-level meeting and discussed revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), a statement said on Saturday.

Improved coordination between federal and provincial governments for addressing KCR-related issues at the federal and provincial levels, were discussed in detail, it added.

Sindh Planning and Development Board Chairman Muhammad Waseem gave a comprehensive background of KCR and major steps required to expedite the progress.

The issues of sharing framework agreement, extending sovereign guarantee, and request for concessional financing need to be expedited at the federal level, he said, adding that this will be very helpful in boosting confidence of all stakeholders and giving thrust at the ground level for joint efforts of federal and provincial entities.

The CPEC Authority chairman showed his profound encouragement by the passion of government of Sindh and assured his full cooperation to help resolve the issues between federal and provincial governments.