‘FDA to extend facilities to far-flung areas’

FAISALABAD: FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has said that it is being planned to expand the responsibilities of the authority upto the limit of Peri Urban Plan for multi-dimensional city development as per modern requirements.

He was chairing a meeting held to review the construction pace of ongoing development projects and performance of different sections of the FDA here on Saturday.

The DG said that civic facilities would be provided in the far-flung localities upto the limit of Peri Urban Plan besides development and beautification of the city.

He said that solid and effective strategy would be devised to raise and expansion the services of the FDA for rapid development of the city.

The DG said that timely completion of ongoing uplift schemes, including mega project of construction of Kashmir Bridge Underpass, would be ensured through regular monitoring of construction process.

He maintained that different welfare measures were also being taken under social action programme to serve the masses.

He said that result-oriented steps were being taken for removing the hurdles and issues confronted to the FDA City Housing Scheme.

The DG told that service area of the Wasa would also be expanded and facilities of water supply and sewage system would be provided to the residents of far-flung colonies. He asked the officers for delivering excellent services for attaining the strong confidence of the public.

He stressed upon strictly following the open door policy of Punjab government for remaining the all officers accessible to the public and people’s issues relating to their sections should be redressed without delay.

Special desks: Special desks have been set up at all model police stations in the district.

Talking to media here on Saturday, CPO Muhammad Sohail Ch told that the desks had been established to receive complaints against women harassment and abuse of children cases.

He said that lady police officers not below the rank of sub-inspector were being posted as officer incharge of the Special Desk.

After receiving the complaints regarding harassment of women and children abuse, the officer incharge of the Special Desk would take immediate action on the complaints and move the concerned police station to register a case against the criminals involved in women harassment and child abuse cases till logic end, he added.

The CPO told that a comprehensive policy had been framed under the system to pursue the cases of women harassment and child abuse in the courts. He urged the courts to award maximum punishment to those involved in the harassment of women and abuse of children cases.

Regarding the crackdown launched by the Faisalabad police on drug pushers and gambling dens, CPO Muhammad Sohail Ch told that during the last 24 hours, the police parties nabbed over 50 drug pushers and 70 gamblers while 11 persons were also arrested for keeping illegal weapons.

The CPO expressed his determination that the crackdown on the absconding criminals, drug pushers and those running the gambling dens in various parts of the district would continue to purge Faisalabad from the anti-social and criminal elements.