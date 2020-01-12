National team to undergo fitness tests after every 2 months: Misbah

LAHORE: Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that the new fitness standards of the Pakistan national team have been set by keeping in mind the fitness models of the four of the topmost cricket playing nations.

According to the chief selector, the previous fitness test standards were set in accordance with the strength of the Pakistan players. But Misbah is quoted as saying in a PCB podcast that he is drastically changing the fitness regime of the national team.

“Now, the fitness tests of the national team will be held every two months instead of four,” he said. “We have raised the standard of fitness we expect our players to meet.” “Players often think that fitness is to be worked upon during off-season only. But the point of revamping the standards is to ensure that they maintain their fitness regardless of whether they have been playing or not,” he said.

Misbah talked up the effectiveness of the new fitness model, saying that even the players that fell short of meeting the current standards were fitter than the ones who would ace previous tests.

“Although the cricketers have their shortcomings in certain areas of the fitness tests, they have still surpassed the previous standards, which is a good sign,” he said. It is pertinent to mention that the PCB has implemented a 15 per cent salary fine on players failing to meet the fitness standards.