Sat Jan 18, 2020
January 12, 2020

Traffic advisory

Lahore

January 12, 2020

LAHORE : The City Traffic Police Lahore have issued traffic advisory regarding the rally of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) to be held on Sunday (today).

The following roads will remain closed temporarily: The Mall from Regal Chow to Avari Chowk, Cooper Road from Qadri Chowk to Faisal Chowk, Abbot Road from Gulistan Chowk to Shimla Hill, Davis Road from Sundar Das Road to Shimla Hill, Durand Road from Garhi Shahu Chowk to Shimla Hill and Empress Road from Railway Headquarters to Shimla Hill. Those coming to join the rally will use Queens Road and The Mall. At least 318 traffic wardens have been deputed under the supervision of 40 inspectors, six DSPs and two SPs for the occasion.

