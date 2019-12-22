ESU hosts EU envoy at dinner

Islamabad :Ambassador Ms Androulla Kaminaro, the Head of Delegation of the European Union, highlighted the issue of migration issues the world is facing because of various factors ranging from the conflicts, the global environmental changes, cultural aspects and many more.

She was speaking at a dinner reception arranged for her by the President of the English Speaking Union (ESU), Khalid Malik, the Executive Committee and the members at Mr Malik’s residence Thursday evening.

Ambassador Kaminaro spoke at length and elaborated the role of the European Union towards Pakistan’s economy and beyond, like extending cooperation and assistance to deal with the environmental, cultural, human rights and refugee issues Pakistan is grappling with for a long time.

“The EU looks at the migration issue with much focus and as to what the European Union has to deal with the situation,” Ambassador Kaminaro said.

She emphasised on resolving the conflicts through dialogues between the hostile enemies and asserted that the emissaries from the European Union need to interact with the top military brass in Pakistan.

The reception was attended by a number of serving and former top ranking Pakistani diplomats and bureaucrats as well as the members of the Diplomatic Corps based in Islamabad. The former Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Wazir Jogezai, was also present at the reception.

At the end the president of the ESU presented a shield to the Ambassador Ms Androulla Kaminaro.