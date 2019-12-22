Moot held on infection prevention

LAHORE :The Prevention and Control of Infection Summit was held at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) auditorium on Saturday.

The event was organised by PKLI&RC and Infection Prevention and Control Foundation. The main aim of holding the summit was to have a discussion on “How can the experiences of public health and preventive medicine from across the country help the Institute of Infection Prevention and Control (IIPAC) define its strategy for 2020?”

Dr Altaf Ahmed, head of Department of Infection Prevention and Control and Clinical Microbiology, PKLI & RC, Prof Dr Bushra Jamil, president, MMIDSP and Dr Sameer Shafi, chairman, Infection Prevention and Control Foundationm were the main speakers of the event. They talked about “Institute of Infection Prevention and Control- from vision to reality,” “Typhoid Vaccination Programme in Sindh - A Milestone in Public Health Advocacy” and “From treatment to prevention- Do we really need prevention-focused institutions in our country,” respectively. Prof Dr Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad, dean, PKLI, was the guest of honour. PKLI& RC aims to provide treatment to whoever needs it in a state-of-the-art hospital with world-class facilities. The centre also imparts training to specialist doctors, nurses and paramedics in this field. PKLI is one of the biggest transplant centres in the world. It also provides free of cost medical services to the poor.

PKLI is managed by an independent board of trustees, which has representation from the government and the private sector. Institute of Infection Prevention and Control is a centre of excellence in infection prevention and control.

IIPAC aims to become a hub of academic and research activities in the field of infection prevention and control and improve the standard of care at healthcare facilities. Institute of Infection Prevention and Control will be an autonomous centre of excellence, an international institution of distinction serving the needs of the infection control sector of the country and the region.

Infection Prevention and Control Foundation and PKLI&RC collaborated to provide a platform to shed light on this matter and pave the way to reach the mission of infection-free Pakistan.