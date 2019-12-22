close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Kidney Hill Park opens for public

Karachi

As many as 23,223 trees have been planted in the newly inaugurated Kidney Hill Park, also known as Ahmed Ali Park, to make it a forest of the city.

Inaugurating the park on Saturday, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the city contributed Rs350 billion to the national exchequer every year, but no one paid attention to solving its issues. He said he alone could not make any difference and urged the business community to come forward and use their influence to make Karachi a livable city.

He said air pollution in the city was touching the dangerous level and asked the government to pay attention to solving the issue.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, renowned traders Jamil Yousuf, Shahid Feroz and Muhammad Zubair were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said the federal and provincial governments should own this city. The local body systems were for the progress of the country, but in Pakistan, the system was to benefit the National Assembly members.

The metropolitan commissioner said they had constructed several parks in the city, but the Kidney Hill {Park was unique and unprecedented. Within a period of 80 days, his team had completed the project, he said.

