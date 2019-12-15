MQM-Pakistan wants bloodshed in Karachi, claims Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani claimed during a news conference on Saturday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) wants bloodshed in Karachi. He accused the party of promoting anti-Sindh politics in the province.

Claiming that the MQM-P wants to create insecurity among the Urdu-speaking community for the sake of their ulterior motives, he censured the party’s demand for creating more provinces in Sindh.

He said the provincial government strongly condemns the “illogical, irrational and absurd” demand. He also asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to clarify their position on the MQM-P’s “unfounded” demand, saying that the ruling party’s silence on the issue has been fuelling suspicions. Ghani said the bill tabled by the MQM-P for creating new provinces in Sindh will never be passed by any of the assemblies in the country. The Sindh Assembly is explicitly clear on the issue and has already passed resolutions against the creation of any new province in Sindh, he added.