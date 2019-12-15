Mardan police arrest accused in rape case

MARDAN: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

According to officials of Saddar Police Station, Liaqat Ali, a resident of Nari Baja area, told police the accused, Dost Mohammad, in connivance with his wife Maryam allegedly assaulted his 11-year-old daughter.

On the complaint of Liaqat Ali, the police registered a case against the accused and later arrested his wife. The police said that on Saturday, they also arrested the main accused Dost Mohammad.

Business community urged to unite Mian Anjum Nisar, the presidential candidate of the Businessmen Panel in the elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said on Saturday urged traders and industrialists to get united to protect their rights.

He was addressing a function at a hotel here. Candidate for senior vice-president Asim Ghani Usman, vice-president candidate Qaiser Khan Daudzai, Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran provincial general secretary Zahir Shah and others also addressed the ceremony. He said that the business community had been facing problems for the last three years.