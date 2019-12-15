close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

Enmity claims life in DI Khan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was shot dead by his rivals in Sarha Garh, a village in the limits of Parova Police Station on Saturday. Police officials said that Muhammad Ramazan was sprayed with bullets by his rivals when he was on his way to a local court to appear in a case. The man received fatal injuries and died on the spot, while the assailants managed to escape. The police registered the case.

