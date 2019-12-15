PHF considering three-match series between senior, junior sides

KARACHI: PHF is considering holding a series between Pakistan senior and junior teams to prepare the latter for Junior Asia Cup 2020, ‘The News’ learnt on Saturday.

The Junior Asia Cup, to be held in Bangladesh in June 2020, is very important for Pakistan because it would also be qualifying round for the Junior World Cup 2021.

FIH is yet to decide whether two or four teams would qualify for the Junior World Cup from Asia.

In case of four teams qualifying, Pakistan will have to reach the semi-finals of Asia Cup and in case of two, the team will have to reach the final.

PHF wants the juniors to play 10-12 matches against other nations before the Asia Cup but due to financial constraints and tight schedule of other countries teams, PHF is facing difficulties.

The senior team currently has no assignment. The three-match series will also give the seniors match practice and maintain their form and fitness. And the juniors will get match practice against tough opponents.

The senior team head coach Olympian Khwaja Junaid, when contacted, said that it would be beneficial for both teams. The juniors would learn a lot by playing against the seniors, he said.