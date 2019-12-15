Students showcase talent at ZCOMS Media Awards 2019

Ziauddin College of Media Sciences (ZCOMS) on Friday hosted “ZCOMS Media Awards 2019”at Ziauddin University with the objective of providing an opportunity for young and ambitious students of different institutions to showcase their creativity in media and fine arts.

Students from different colleges, universities and arts institutions participated in the contest and won awards in different categories, including Maryam Qureshi from ZCOMS in documentary-making, Haroon Rashid from the Karachi School of Arts in graphic designing/digital art, Syed Muhammad Shahrukh from SZABIST in short film, Mehreen Razi from the Indus University in photography, Muhammad Haris Baloch from the Indus Valley in fine arts, and Shaikh Sabih from the Iqra University in animations.

Appreciating the efforts of young talent as the chief guest of the event, Asim Raza, renowned director of drama and film industry, said: “We all know Pakistani film and drama industry is making us all proud universally. Pakistan is blessed to have a lot of young fresh talent. Our young blood is internationally recognised because of their hard work, positive work behaviour and professionalism.”

He also appreciated the efforts of Ziauddin University to provide the platform in the field of media in the shape of ZCOMS.

Entries in the award show were evaluated by senior media industry professional jury members, including Muqeem Khan, VFX artist and animator, Taimur Tajik,

advertising professional, Abdul Jabbar Gull, artist, Irfan ul Haq, blogger and PR specialist, Imran Ali Dina, GFX mentor.