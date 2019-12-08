4 killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: Four people, including a woman and an infant, were killed in a road accident near Adda Hussain Shah. According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place on Mianwali Road where a Multan-bound bus hit a motorcycle and a rickshaw due to overspeeding. As a result, four persons, including a woman and an infant, died on the spot. Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to the heirs.
