Ibrar bags Tajamul Memorial tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Ibrar ul Haq clinched Tajamul Abbas (Shaheed) Memorial Tennis Championship’s men’s single event beating Altaf Hussain in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 at Shalimar Club Saturday.

In men’s doubles, Dr. Shafiq and Wasim Shahid got better of Raja M Faisal and Ibrar ul Haq 6-3, 6-4. Men’s singles 3rd position went to Raja M Farzam.

Gul Rehman Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) was the chief guest during prize distribution held at the Pakistan Tennis Complex and distributed trophies and awards to the players.

Asim Shafik National Development Director, Shahzad Alvi and Nouman ul Haq level II coach were also present at the prize distribution ceremony. Secretary PTF informed that with hectic efforts of PTF management, the PTF has upgraded the infrastructure and also established the National Training Center, where high quality training is being imparted by the qualified coaches to the players. He also lauded Haq family services for the promotion of tennis. PTF appreciated their passion for tennis. Tournament Director Inam ul Haq thanked the PTF management and secretary for their kind support. He also thanked Fiaz ur Rehman, MD of Iveco Astra Pakistan Adam Motors who sponsored all the prizes. He thanked the Chairman PLTA Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, Rizwan Mashidi SVP PLTA and Secretary General Rashid Malik for recognizing the tournament. Inam announced that next week the captain Musib Javed Shaheed Tennis Tournament will be held.