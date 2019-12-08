Homage paid to Talib for services to sports

KARACHI: The services of Pakistan’s former athlete and coach Muhammad Talib were admired during a reception held in his honour at the Karachi Gymkhana here on Saturday.

The reception was hosted by Talib’s childhood friend Syed Arshad Hussain.

Talib, who established Athletic Fitness School (AFS) in 1977, has been providing free training and coaching to athletes of various disciplines for over four decades.

The event was also attended by many of Pakistan’ former athletes who had trained under Talib.

Mahboob Dawood, former athlete and eight-time 400m champion, said that whatever he has earned in the sport is due to the coaching of Talib.

His words were echoed by Naeem Zafar, former athlete and head of KPT sports department, who said that many of the athletes who made their name in international arena were able to do so because of Talib’s guidance. While recalling his association with Talib, Naeem said that KPT football team won the National Football Championship after Talib was appointed as their physical trainer.

Former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Urooj Fatima shared her memories with Talib and said that she learned a lot from him, while he was providing physical training to the national team.

Naseem Hameed, South Asian Games gold medallist, said that Talib guided her and she learned under his training at the AFS.

Mehmood Sheikh, who helped Talib in the establishment of AFS, applauded his services to sports and said that providing training to athletes free of cost is a unique example in Pakistan’s sports history.

Arshad Minhas highlighted the services of Talib and said that the AFS has so far organised 38 summer camps and trained more than 4500 boys and girls in various disciplines of track and field. He added that over the years, the AFS has produced 11 male and 15 female athletes who have represented the country at international level.

In his address, Talib said the his goal when establishing the AFS 40 years ago was to find athletes and train them without taking any fees.

Talib said that he had trained four national teams — athletics, hockey, cricket and boxing.

Talib was Pakistan hockey team’s trainer when they won the 1982 World Cup in India and claimed gold medal at Los Angeles Olympics. He also trained the national boxing team when they won eight gold medals at the 4th South Asian Games in 1991.

He added that during his association with various national teams, Pakistan won 27 gold medals.

Talib added that although he is 83-years-old now but is still committed to providing training to athletes at AFS.