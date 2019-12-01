Dengue fever claims two more lives

KARACHI: The dengue fever outbreak that has gripped Karachi for the last several months seems far from over as two more persons fell prey to the mosquito-borne illness in Karachi on Saturday, officials said.

Dengue Prevention and Control Program officials said two persons, a 48-year-old woman and a three-month-old baby, died due to complications of the vector-borne illness at a private hospital.

“A 48-year-old woman from the North Nazimabad area of the city, who was under treatment at a private hospital on Stadium Road, died due to dengue fever and its complications,” an official of the dengue prevention and control program official said.

Similarly, the official said, a three-month old child from Gulshan-e-Malir also succumbed to multi-organ failure and dengue shock at the same hospital.

The official maintained that with the latest deaths, the toll due to dengue had risen to 44, including 42 deaths in Karachi, and added that during last 24 hours, around 101 patients had been admitted to different hospitals. Experts urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and prevent themselves and their children from the mosquito-borne illness, which was out of control at the moment in Karachi.