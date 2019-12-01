close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
Israr Khan
December 1, 2019

Petrol price slashed by Re0.25/litre, diesel by Rs2.40/litre

Top Story

Israr Khan
December 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government has slashed petrol price by Re0.25 and diesel price by Rs2.40/litre for December 2019 effective from Sunday (today) till midnight of December 31.

Kerosene price has also been reduced by Re0.83/litre and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) byRs2.90 a litre, which the government says will help bring down the cost of doing business and ease the inflationary pressure.

It is worth mentioning that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had suggested to the government same amounts of reduction for these products, which the government fully accepted.

