CS asks officers to work without pressure

LAHORE :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that all officers should work according to the rules and without any pressure to provide relief to the people.

Presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday, the chief secretary (CS) said that solution to the problems faced by people was top priority of the government, and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

All administrative officers must work with sincerity to improve governance and public service, he added. He said the officers should also pay field visits to review things in a better way. Officers of various departments attended the meeting.