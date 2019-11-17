All-Pakistan Open Tennis begins tomorrow

LAHORE: 4th EBM All-Pakistan Open Tennis Tournament will be organized by the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) here at its coaching centre courts at Bagh-e-Jinnah from November 18 to 22. Giving details of the event in a press conference, PLTA secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik informed that Pakistan tennis star Aisamul Haq, Aqeel Khan and several other Davis Cup and SAF Games players will be seen in action during this five-day activity. “The tournament, carrying a total win purse of Rs 700,000 will be contested in under-6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 singles and doubles and seniors. The qualifying round for different age group categories will start on November 17. Senior vice president PLTA Afzal Ashraf said that they are working continuously for the last eight years at junior level with a main focus to develop the sport at the grass root level. “We plan to strengthen the domestic structure of Punjab,” he added.