Samarin seals Russian figure skating GP

MOSCOW: Russian Alexander Samarin led a clean sweep of the podium for the home nation at the figure skating Grand Prix event in Moscow on Saturday, as Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno could only finish fourth.

Samarin produced a spectacular free skate to win with a total of 264.45 points, having also posted the highest score in Friday’s short programme. The 21-year-old, who took the European championships silver medal in Minsk earlier this year, saw off compatriot Dmitri Aliev by 4.57 points.

“Even though it wasn’t my best performance, I’m overwhelmed with emotions,” Samarin, who booked a place in next month’s Grand Prix Final in Turin with victory, told isu.org.

Aliev’s strong free skate to Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” earned 169.24 points, enough to secure second place ahead of Makar Ignatov. Japanese star Uno’s difficult season continued as he ended 12.21 points behind Samarin overall. The 21-year-old, who took 2018 Olympic silver behind Yuzuru Hanyu, was looking to bounce back after falling several times and posting his lowest-ever finish of eighth in Grenoble earlier this month. But he could only muster 164.95 points on Saturday and failed to climb onto the podium after his disappointing short programme.