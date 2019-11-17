close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

Boy dies due to gas leak

National

GUJRANWALA: A boy died in his washroom because of suffocation at Maraliwala on Saturday. Ehtesham, 15, reportedly was taking bath in the washroom where he fell unconscious owing to leakage from a gas heater. He was brought out of the washroom after breaking its gate and was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

