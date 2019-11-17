close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

80 suspects, 13 Afghans held in Kohat search operation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

KOHAT: The police arrested 80 suspected persons and 13 Afghan nationals and seized arms in a daylong search and strike operation carried out in the district on Saturday, police official said.

The police spokesperson said that after the directives by the District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood, the police conducted search and strike operation against the anti-social elements in Jarma, Sur Gul, Muslimabad, Kamar Dhand, Chambai, Afghan Refugees Camp and in the surroundings of the District Prison, arresting 13 Afghan nationals, eight facilitators and 80 suspected persons. The police were backed up by Elite force, personnel of intelligence agencies, bomb disposal unit, lady constables, sniffer dogs, armoured personnel carrier.

