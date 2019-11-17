Pakistan to establish direct air link with CARs

Islamabad :Pakistan will soon establish direct air link with Central Asian republics (CARs). These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan addressing at the dinner hosted here by Waqar Bakhtawari in honor of the visiting Lord Mayor of Manchester Abid Chohan, says a press release.

While appreciating the struggles of Abid Chohan, he said that after becoming Lord Mayor of Manchester he would contribute to improve trade volume between the UK and Pakistan. He further said that 7.5 million Pakistanis are residing abroad and 1.5 million are based in UK. They are contributing to strengthen Pakistan’s economy through remittances.

Special Adviser to prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Abid Chohan has proved that he possesses immense potential and he is the proud son of this land. She said that the overseas Pakistani want to see Pakistan as a prosperous and strong economic country. Manchester’s Lord Mayor Abid Chohan said Manchester is the most important city in the world. When he moved to Manchester twenty years ago, he could not even imagine that one day he would become Lord Mayor of Manchester. The first voices for women’s rights were raised 200 years ago in Manchester. He further said Pakistan would be country that will get maximum benefit of Brexit. He said Pakistan has played a vital role in establishing peace and eliminating terrorism in the world and has played a key role for the world peace.

Additional Foreign Secretary Dr Zahoor Ahmed, ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed, former FPCCI President Zubair Ahmed Malik, former FPCCI Vice Presidents Mian Ikram Farid, former vice president FPCCI Zafar Bakhtawari and Former Vice President ICCI Ahsan Bakhtawari also addressed the ceremony.