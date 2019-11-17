close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

‘Azadi March’ starts yielding results, says Akram Durrani

Peshawar

BANNU: The Rahbar Committee Chairman and Opposition leader in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani said on Saturday that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March had started yielding results.

He was speaking the protesters at the sit-in for the third consecutive day on Indus Highway. He said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser’s announcement not to make any amendments in the Constitutional clauses relating to ‘Khatm-i-Nabuwwat’ was a big achievement for the JUI-F in the wake of its ‘Azadi March’. He said that the government had agreed to constitute a committee to probe the rigging charges in the general elections. “We showed to the world that JUI-F is a peaceful and peace-loving party and always committed to serving the people,” he maintained.

He said that the protesters were allowed to go homes at night and resume the sit-in in day time again so that the people could face no problems while moving at night. “We have decided to topple the government of the selected prime minister and for the purpose his party stands by the doctors, traders and civil society,” Akram Durrani said. He asserted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be the next prime minister as he was able to pull the country out of crises.

