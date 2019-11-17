University Town residents complain of power breakdown

PESHAWAR: The residents of the posh University Town have complained that they had been without power supply since early Saturday morning and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) is yet to take note of their suffering.

The residents said that power supply to the residents of Rahman Baba Road in University Town was disrupted after the main power transformer developed a technical fault during heavy rain.

“Since then, power supply to the area is disrupted. We don’t have water and light since morning and despite our repeated telephone calls, none of the Pesco officials have bothered to come and restore our supply,” said a resident who is a medical professional.

Pleading anonymity, he said they don’t have water for use in washrooms and other purposes since Saturday morning. Our village is very distant, otherwise we would have preferred to go there to avoid this constant trouble in Peshawar,” said the senior physician. He said he doesn’t know how Pesco authorities treat their consumers in the rural areas if they don’t take note of suffering of their regular paying consumers in the heart of Peshawar. Pesco’s media and public relations officer Shaukat Afzal avoided to comment when this correspondent attempted to seek his opinion about the issue.