Blockade of roads by JUI-F challenged in PHC

PESHAWAR: A lawyer on Friday challenged the blockade of roads in different cities of the country by the workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Shah Faisal Utmankhel moved the PHC pleading that the blockade of roads by the JUI-F workers in different cities was causing inconvenience to the general public.

The JUI-F workers have been blocking the highways in various areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of the party’s so-called “Plan B” of its protest campaign after winding up its 14-day sit-in in Islamabad.

The petitioner said the JUI-F leaders had told the court in a writ petition before the Islamabad protest sit-in that they would remain peaceful. “The party workers are now blocking roads, which is violation of the basic human rights,” he argued.

The petitioner asked the PHC to stop the JUI-F from blocking highways and direct it to remain peaceful as per its commitment to the court recently.