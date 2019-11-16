close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

PA speaker not to accept PML-N MPAs’ resignations

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has decided not to accept resignations of PML-N legislators who resigned from the standing committees in PA in protest against the PTI government's demand from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to sign surety bonds before leaving Pakistan. According to sources, Elahi will take Prime Minister Imran Khan into confidence over this issue. This is noteworthy that the PML-Q leadership has opposed the decision of seeking surety bonds from Nawaz who is in a critical situation and intends to go abroad for treatment.

