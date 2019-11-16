Only 3 invited for fitness camp

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Only three players have been invited for much talked-about fitness camp starting at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore from Monday (November 18). The three are Imad Waseem, M Aamir and M Irfan. The eight-day-long camp will run till 25 November 25 under the supervision of PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem.
