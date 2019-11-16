BB National Ranking Tennis from Dec 16

ISLAMABAD: The fifth Benazir Bhutto (BB) National Grade I Ranking Tennis Tournament will be played from December 16 here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

Senator Taj Haider, patron of the event, has confirmed that the events that will carry half a million rupees in prize money will be contested amongst the best local players. “This time around BB Tennis will be a local Grade I event that will be contested amongst top local players. Aqeel Khan will be men’s No 1 in the tournament,” he said. The government of Sindh has sponsored the event.

“All arrangements will be finalized well before the event. We hope that the event will be yet another success,” Fazale Subhan the Chief Executive of the Complex said.All details will be unveiled days ahead of the start of the event.