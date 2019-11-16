close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

BB National Ranking Tennis from Dec 16

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The fifth Benazir Bhutto (BB) National Grade I Ranking Tennis Tournament will be played from December 16 here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

Senator Taj Haider, patron of the event, has confirmed that the events that will carry half a million rupees in prize money will be contested amongst the best local players. “This time around BB Tennis will be a local Grade I event that will be contested amongst top local players. Aqeel Khan will be men’s No 1 in the tournament,” he said. The government of Sindh has sponsored the event.

“All arrangements will be finalized well before the event. We hope that the event will be yet another success,” Fazale Subhan the Chief Executive of the Complex said.All details will be unveiled days ahead of the start of the event.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports