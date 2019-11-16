close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

Cash stolen from filling station

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

NOWSHERA: A salesman stole cash from the filling station in Taru Jabba in Pabbi tehsil on Friday, police said.

Watchman Abdullah told the police that he and salesman Zeeshan were employed at the Malang Filling Station.

He said he entered the cabin and found the locker was broken open and the cash (Rs111,500) was missing. After the theft case, the salesman was also missing from the filling station. The police registered the case against the salesman and started investigation.

